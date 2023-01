The National Insurance Services, NIS currently provides social security to over fifty thousand Vincentians.

This is according to Director of The National Insurance Services, Stewart Haynes as he addressed several issues during NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk Program this morning.

According to Mr. Haynes, the unemployed are also covered under the scope of the NIS at a very low contribution rate.

