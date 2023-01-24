Taiwanese Ambassador says Vincentians can persue studies in a range of areas in Taiwan

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan says Vincentians can pursue degrees in a wide range of areas at a number of universities in Taiwan.

Ambassador Lan says there are over thirty degrees offered under the International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF) scholarships while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarships are open for any major at over one hundred and fifty universities in Taiwan.

Ambassador Lan is urging prospective applicants to carefully consider their area of study prior to applying for the scholarships.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (TAIWAN) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan.

To date, Taiwan has offer scholarships to two hundred and twenty eight Vincentian recipients.

