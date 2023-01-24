Youlou Pan Movement aims to raise awareness of the steel pan this year

The Executive of the Youlou Pan Movement has laid out a twelve month plan aimed at raising the awareness of the steel pan.

That is according to President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small during a recent interview with NBC news.

He said the aim is to sensitize persons in the rural areas about the steel pan.

Mr. Small said the Youlou Pan Movement will also be focusing on Training and Development during the course of 2023.

The Youlou Pan Movement is also preparing to host an event on February 28th dubbed “Solos And Duets: the Brunch Edition”.

