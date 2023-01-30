Bequia Music Festival officially culminates

The 19th edition of the Annual Bequia Music Festival which climaxed last evening, has been dubbed a huge success.

The program was organized by the Bequia Tourism Association and hosted on the Grenadine island of Bequia over the past five days.

Director of the Bequia Music Festival, Sabrina Mitchell said this year’s event catered for all music lovers and it was well received by members of the public.

She said everyone involved did a great job in ensuring the success of the program and she also thanked all the patrons for making the event a success for yet another year.

