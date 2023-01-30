Youlou Pan Movement continues in efforts to implement steel pan into the school curriculum

Cultural Ambassador and President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small said a meeting has been scheduled to discuss the move for the implementation of the steel pan in the school curriculum.

For a number of years, Mr. Small has been calling for the steel pan to be the main instrument in the nation’s schools.

He said there although it would take some time to achieve such an implementation, the issue is being discussed with the prime minister and the minister of culture.

Mr. Small said a number of persons have also expressed an interest in having the steel pan in the school curriculum as there are community players who are unable to play for their schools as the instrument is not available.

