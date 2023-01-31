Last Night’s NBA Results

Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup from injury, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 in the NBA last night.

Doncic’s 53 points tied for second-most in Dallas Mavericks’ history with Dirk Nowitzki’s total against the Houston Rockets on 2nd December, 2004.

For the Pistons, the only respite was via Bojan Bogdanovic who had 29 points.

Stepen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds, and Golden State Warriors defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 for their third straight win.

Orlando Magic stormed back from 21-point first quarter deficit to earn a 119-109 win over Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn Nets gained a 121-104 victory over Los Angeles Lakers who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Sacramento Kings, outlasted Minnesota Timberwolves 118-1111. Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak beating San Antonio Spurs 127-106. Phoenix Suns had the better of Toronto Raptors 114-106, and Portland Trail Blazers won from Atlanta Hawks 129-125.

