Kansas City Chiefs will meet Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal at the death to ensure that they will meet Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Kansas City Chiefs met the Cincinnati Bengals in a repeat of last season’s American Football Championship (AFC) Game, when Cincinnati Bengals claimed a shock overtime win.

But Kansas City Chiefs avenged that defeat last night with a nail-biting 23-20 win to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

Philadelphia Eagles beat an injury-hit San Francisco 49ers 31-7 for the National Football Championship (NFC) title.

That means that the top seeds in each conference, who both finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, will meet for the National Football League (NFL) championship in Arizona on 12th February.

Last night, Cincinnati Bengals twice levelled in the second half at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks traded blows.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow hoped to reach a second straight Super Bowl in just his third season, while the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes aimed for a third Super Bowl in five seasons as a starter.

Cincinnati Bengals had won their past three meetings, including last year’s AFC title game, and the rematch looked set for overtime again as the teams were tied 20-20 for most of the fourth quarter.

But, despite carrying an ankle injury, Mahomes scrambled for a first down with 17 seconds left and a penalty for a late hit on him gave Harrison Butker the chance to make the game-winning kick from 45 yards.

