SV United and Camdonia Chelsea wins yesterday’s matches in the National 1st Division Football Championship

SV United and Camdonia Chelsea won yesterday’s matches in the National 1st Division Football Championship.

SV United defeated Richland Park Pride and Joy 3-0 at the Brighton Playing Field to remain at the top of the 1st Division on 24 points.

Camdonia Chelsea beat Greggs 3-1 at the Campden Park Playing Field to move to 19 points and second position.

Sparta, with a match in hand have 17 points from 8 matches and are in third place, with Bequia United in fourth with 15 points from their 8 matches.

In the Premier Division, Je Belle and North Leeward Predators played to a goalless draw in the first match of yesterday’s double header at Victoria Park here in Kingstown last evening, and Awesome gained a 1-0 win over Sion Hill.

Hope International are in the lead in the Premier Division Championship. They are on 23 points, 6 more than Layou United on 17, Je Belle on 14, and North Leeward Predators on 13.

