Napoli defeats Roma 2- 1

Giovanni Simeone’s late goal helped Napoli to a narrow 2-1 win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A.

Victor Osimhen’s volley gave Napoli an early lead but Roma levelled through Stephan El Shaarawy.

Napoli, chasing a first Scudetto since 1990 and the days of Diego Maradona, pressed for a winner.

Napoli now have 53 points from 20 games, with Inter Milan a distant second on 40 points after their 2-1 win at Cremonese last Saturday. Roma are sixth in the table, one point off the Champions League places.

Defending champions, AC Milan slipped out of the top four after suffering a 5-2 thrashing at home to struggling Sassuolo.

Juventus fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Monza to leave them languishing in 13th, while Lazio played out a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina to move up to third in the table.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

