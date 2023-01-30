Lopey house wins the St Vincent Grammar School’s Relay Classics

Champions, Lopey House won the St Vincent Grammar School’s Relay Classics last Friday by winning three of the seven relays to total 100 points as the School’s Athletics House Championship opened at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Millar House were second on 95 points, Reeves House third with 85 points, and Crick House fourth with 70 points.

The next event on the St Vincent Grammar School’s 2023 athletics calendar will be the 5,000 metres on Wednesday at 9.15 a. m at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The school’s Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place on 25th February.

