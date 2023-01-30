Last Night’s NBA Results

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points while playing only 30 minutes as Milwaukee Bucks gained a 135-110 victory over the slumping New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA last night.

Antetokounmpo shot 20 of 26 from the floor including three of four from 3-point range, and seven of 12 from the foul line.

This marked the 10th time this season that he has scored at least 40 points, matching the career high he set last year for 40-point games in a single season. New Orleans Pelicans could do little to contain him as they fell to an eighth consecutive defeat.

Jose Alvarado stepped up to lead the Pelicans with 18 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers built a 40-point lead on their way to a 122-99 rout of Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lack lustre first half to defeat Indiana Pacers 112-100. And Charlotte Hornets stopped Miami Heat’s three-game winning streak with a 122-117 victory.

