NBC’s Special Report – Monday January 30th 2023

As the Dry Season continues, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is appealing to members of the public to implement their own water conservation methods to ensure a steady supply of clean water for everyone.

This appeal was made by Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan during an interview with Radio as she reaffirmed their commitment to working closer with members of the public to ensure the delivery of quality services.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

