Taiwanese Ambassador reaffirms his country’s commitment to SVG

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to provide support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government and people of the Republic of China, Taiwan, has been providing assistance to several sectors here for several years.

Speaking on the API’s Morning program yesterday, Ambassador Lan said they will continue to aid in the development of all sectors here.

He announced the new phase of the Women Empowerment Program.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations on August 15, 1981.

