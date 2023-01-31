CG McIntosh says recognizing the work of Vincentians was one of his main priorities when he assumed office

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh said recognizing the work of Vincentians was one of his main priorities when he assumed the post in August 2022.

And being in the position for just six month, Consul General McIntosh was able to recognize the work of Vincentian Vaughn Toney.

Speaking on NBC ‘Talk yuh Talk’ this morning, Consul General McIntosh pointed out that Mr. Toney plays an integral role in keeping the Vincentian community in the United States together.

CG McIntosh also highlighted some of the other things he was able to achieve in the space of just six months.

He was speaking on NBC ‘Talk yuh Talk’ this morning.

