CWSA urges the general public to continue working closely with the institution

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is appealing to members of the public to continue working closely with the institution, as the Dry Season continues.

This appeal was made by Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan during an interview with NBC News.

Miss Ryan said as the CWSA continues to be vigilant in monitoring the country’s water supplies as she reaffirmed their commitment to working closer with members of the public to ensure the delivery of quality services.

She said as the Dry Season normally brings its own challenges for people to access a steady supply of clean water, the CWSA will be working accordingly to put measures in place which will ensure that everyone has access to water.

Miss Ryan is appealing to members of the public to stay tuned to announcements from the CWSA via its Social Media pages and other forms of media.

