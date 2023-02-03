Consul General Rondy “Luta” McIntosh, says he aims to boost the consulate’s visibility through a number of initiatives

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy “Luta” McIntosh said one of his many aims for this year is to make the consulate more visible through a number of activities.

McIntosh, who was speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week said he intends to do more community work to raise awareness of the work of the consulate.

He also spoke about issues relating to travel documents.

Consul General McIntosh said he will also be working on a calendar of activities for Vincentians in the United States.

McIntosh said he has been paying courtesy calls to Vincentian owned and operated businesses in Brooklyn, New York every Tuesday and Thursday since last year.

