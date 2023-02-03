Kingstown Preparatory School Students receive Maria Pragliola scholarships

Justin Murphy and Blosson Mc Calom of the Kingstown Preparatory School have received scholarships compliments the honorary consul of the principality of Monaco to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Honorary Consul of the Principality of Monaco to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Giuseppe Ambrosio, granted academic scholarships in memory of his late mother Maria Pragliola, a former primary school teacher who dedicated her life to teaching in Italy.

The scholarships totaling five hundred euros were granted to the The grade four students who expressed tremendous appreciation.

The Maria Pragliola Scholarship will be granted yearly to two primary school students of good character and good academic standing.

