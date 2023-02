The Windward Islands Volcanoes will resume today on 397-3 in their 2nd innings on the 4th and final day of their Regional Cricket Championship match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Grenada National Stadium in St George’s.

The scores in the match: Windward Islands Volcanoes 243 and 397-3 (Kimani Melius 192m Kaveem Hodge 80, Alick Athnanaze 49 not out, Sunil Ambris 42 not out), Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 315.

