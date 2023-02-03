Last Night’s NBA results

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 54 points in the fourth quarter as Milwaukee overcame a 21-point deficit to edge past Los Angeles Clippers 106-105 last night for a sixth consecutive victory in the NBA.

LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111.

James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the record at 38,387.

Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 24 points for Indiana Pacers,

Cleveland Cavaliers had the better of Memphis Grizzlies 128-113. New York Knicks eased past Miami Heat 106-104. Chicago Bulls powered past Charlotte Hornets 114-98. Denver Nuggets beat Golden State Warriors 134-117, and Dallas Mavericks won from New Orleans Pelicans 111-106.

