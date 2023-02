The Government is continuing to put systems in place for the merger of the National Broadcasting Corporation {NBC Radio}, the Agency for Public Information {API} and VC3.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in response to a question on Radio yesterday.

He said the aim is for the amalgamated entity to generate more content for the dissemination of information to the public.

