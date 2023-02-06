PM Gonsalves says authorization has not been given to Aecon International to dredge sand at Argyle

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not granted permission to Aecon International of Canada to dredge for sand at Argyle, as there are outstanding issues to be addressed.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Radio yesterday, as he provided an update on the Port Modernization Project, of which Aecon International is the contractor.

The Prime Minister said the Planning Division gave permission to the Company to take sand from an area south of the Argyle International Airport subject to conditions.

Prime Minister Gonsalves however pointed out that the Government has not agreed for dredging to proceed.

The Prime Minister said he would like to see results of the study carried out by the Company, before a final decision is made.

