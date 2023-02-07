After a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano, the Schools National Garifuna Folk Festival is back this year.

Team leader of the Festival Claydonna Peters said the event which is slated for next month promises to be an exciting one.

Peters said students will be adjudged in various categories of the festival.

The festival will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at the Victoria Park with the theme “Children of Chatoyer, Fruits of our Heritage.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

