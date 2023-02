Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has dismissed a suggestion for a VAT-Free Day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was in response to a question on Sunday about the Government offering a VAT-Free shopping day.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is not supporting any VAT-Free day and explained the reasons for doing so.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print