The Government is implementing a number of measures to tackle the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he responded to a question from a student about the spike in crime during a recent school tour.

The Prime Minster outlined the root causes of crime locally.

The Prime Minister said increased surveillance at the nation’s ports of entry is one measure to crack down on the illegal importation of guns.

