Advanced preparations begin for the 10th International Garifuna Conference

News

Plans are at an advanced stage  by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation (TGHF) for the hosting of the 10th International Garifuna Conference in March.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday to launch the activities of TGHF for National Heroes and Heritage Month, Technical Advisor of TGHF Zoila Ellis Browne said the conference is a major milestone for the foundation.

 

Ellis Browne said a number of activities will be held at the International Garifuna Conference centered on this historic event.

The 10th International Garifuna Conference will be conducted in a hybrid modality with the face-to-face sessions being held at the NIS Conference Room from March 9th-11th.