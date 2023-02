Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is concerned about the obesity rates especially among Children and Women.

Speaking on Radio Sunday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said unhealthy foods that are high in sugars and fats are a major cause of obesity in SVG.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said efforts will be made to address the problem of childhood obesity in schools.

