PM highlights Guyana’s role in the regional energy sector

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves has highlighted the importance of regional countries to Guyana with regards to its oil wealth.

Dr. Gonsalves was delivering remarks at the International Energy Conference and Expo taking place in Guyana today until February 17th.

The Prime Minister said in harnessing Guyana’s energy for development, an individualistic society is unsustainable.

Dr. Gonsalves said the market has been inadequate in addressing a number of critical issues with regards to oil.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves speaking the International Energy Conference and Expo taking place in Guyana under the theme “Harnessing Energy for Development.”

