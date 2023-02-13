The Ministry of Health will conduct free HIV and Syphilis Testing on Valentine’s Day

Members of the public are urged to take advantage of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s free HIV and Syphilis Testing on Valentine’s Day.

The advice comes from National AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Winfield Tannis Abbott.

Tannis Abbott who was speaking on NBC Radio on Friday said the Health Security Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is hosting a week of activities leading up to Valentine’s Day to promote good sexual practices among the Vincentian population.

Infectious Disease Specialist, in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jose Davy highlights the importance of practicing safe sex and knowing one’s status.

The week of activities will be held with the theme “Glove up, before you love up”.

