Vincentians urged to get tested for HIV and Syphilis

National AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Winfield Tannis Abbott is urging Vincentians to visit the HIV/AIDS Secretariat to do HIV and Syphilis testing.

Tannis Abbott was speaking on NBC Radio recently about the Ministry’s week of activities for Valentine’s Day which are geared at promoting good sexual practices among our population.

He said the staff at the secretariat is very accommodative and he implored everyone to visit the secretariat today to get tested.

Tannis Abbott said confidentially is crucial at the secretariat and he noted that a support mechanism is in place once a person tests positive.

The week of activities is being spearheaded by the Health Security Unit under the theme “Glove up, before you love up”.

