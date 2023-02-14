Today marks six years since the official opening of the AIA

Today marks the 6th anniversary of the opening of the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

The AIA which opened its doors the world on February 14th, 2017 is the largest capital project undertaken in this country. Since its opening, the AIA has made strides in easing travel for Vincentians and visitors alike as it has welcomed International Airlines such as Caribbean Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and the American Airlines.

NBC spoke to the Vincentians today to find out how the Argyle International Airport has benefitted them.

