National Cricket Championships continues this weekend

The National Cricket Championships will continue tomorrow and Sunday at several venues around St Vincent.

In the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Championship, Carlos James MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars will meet Flow Radcliffe at the Cumberland Playing Field, Guardian General Saints will play against Carlos Veira Rivals at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2 will oppose Victors 1 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Sunday’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division Championship will be between Smashers and North Windward Volcano at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field. Keagan’s Bequia XI will play against One News Strike Eagles at the Stubbs Playing Field, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 1 will meet Victors 2 at the Buccament Playing Field.

Play is scheduled to start at 1.30 p. m tomorrow and at 10.00 a. m on Sunday.

