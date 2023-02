Two matches will be played this afternoon in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship at the College Campus at Villa.

At 2.,00 p. m, BlueChip Academy will meet the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, and at 3.00 p. m, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies will oppose Playaz Academy.

Today is also the deadline for registration to the College’s Invitational Volleyball Championship and the Road Relay and Track and Field Heats.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print