MBC Masters squash Championship results

In round two of the MBC Masters Squash Championship yesterday at the National Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue, Raffi Browne beat Nicolas Boyea 11-1, 11-7, 11-2. Paul Cyrus defeated Roy De Freitas 5-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, and Andre John won from Raffie Browne 11-4, 11-4, 11-7.

The Tournament will climax today with the Plate Fiinals and Final.

Thornley Myers will play Keith Boyea in the Plate Final, and Raffie Browne and Roy will meet in the 3rd and 4th Place Play-off.

The Final will be between Andre John and Paul Cyrus.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

