The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will hold trial matches tomorrow at the West St George Secondary School at Belair at 10.00 a. m.

The trials will be the basis for selection to the St Vincent and the Grenadines teams to the LQ Invitational Tournament in Grenada on 3rd and 4th March, and the Alba Games in Venezuela in April.

