The top athletes from St Martins Secondary School will be in action in the School’s Track and Field Championships at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond at 9.30 a. m today.

Justin House are leading the Points Table with 451 points, with Tim Daisy House on 438 points, second, Verbeke House on 433 points, third, and Brother Robert House on 355 points fourth.

