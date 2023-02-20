Scout Association of SVG to host Founder’s Day celebrations this weekend

The Scout Association in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host its Annual March and Campfire this weekend, to culminate Founder’s Day celebrations here in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The event will take place this Saturday February 25th, and the March will begin at the entrance to the Arnos Vale Playing Field, along the Highway to the Scout Headquarters, where members will gather for various campfire activities.

The Association will celebrate Founder’s Day with other National Scout Associations across the world on Wednesday, 22nd February. The day marks the birthday of Robert Baden Powell, Founder of the Scout Movement.

To commemorate this day, a virtual Town Hall Meeting will be held for the Leadership of the 173 National Scout Organisations of 216 countries and territories of the World Organization of Scout Movement, with a membership of over 57 million Scouts and volunteers.

The Meeting will highlight important updates on the next strategy for Scouting; Safe from Harm Assessment, Sustainable Scouting, a New Members Community, as well as upcoming world events.

There will also be inspirational Scout stories panel discussions, and updates on the operational framework and plans for the 2021-2024 Triennium.

An Inter-American Gilwell 2023 Meeting will also be held virtually.

