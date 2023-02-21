American Airlines issues apology to Prime Minister Gonsalves

American Airlines has issued an apology to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph for not proactively approving the request for expedited treatment and the inconvenience caused during his departure from Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

American Airlines says it sincerely regrets falling short of the travel expectations while traveling from Guyana to Miami to connect on a flight to The Bahamas for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.

The airlines says it greatly treasures the relationship with the Prime Minister Gonsalves and the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It says it strives to ensure that all future travels with the airline are pleasant and exceed expectations as the airline prides itself on delivering a high level of respect and service that its customers deserve.

