Reading Room featuring Vincentian Authors officially opens in Taiwan

A reading room with over forty books by Vincentian authors was officially opened last week by this country’s embassy in Taipei, Taiwan.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s “Talk Yuh Talk” Program this morning, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Andrea Bowman said she is pleased about the opening of the reading room.

Ambassador Bowman also noted that she was happy that this country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters was also a part of the ceremony.

The reading room is part of the embassy’s contribution to Taiwan’s goal of making the country bilingual by the year 2030.

