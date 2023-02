The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing to encounter challenges in its thrust to reduce the incidence of praedial larceny across the country.

The issue was raised by Corporal Chevron Laborde of the Eastern Division of the Police Force, during the On The Beat Programme, aired on NBC Radio last night.

Corporal Laborde, who is attached to the Georgetown Police Station, noted that a disturbing trend is emerging in relation to this issue.

