CWSA not anticipating any disruptions to water supply as dry season continues

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it does not anticipate any major disruptions to its water supply, as the Dry Season continues.

This assurance came from Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan during an interview with NBC News.

Miss Ryan said a recent report from the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) indicated that up until the end of March this year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the region will not be severely affected by drought conditions.

Miss Ryan said this year’s dry season is forecast to be mild, but she cautioned persons to remain vigilant and to practice water conservation.

