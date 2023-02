President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small said everything is in place for the hosting of solos and duets this weekend.

Mr. Small said the brunch activity is set to take place at the La Vue hotel court yard and caters to the entire family.

Mr. Small said the Youlou Pan Movement is also embarking on initiatives aimed at linking culture and tourism, hence the hosting of activities like solos and duets.

