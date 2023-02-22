No New COVID19 Cases recorded in SVG

Health Officials say no new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, over the past week.

The Ministry of Health says in its latest weekly update, that no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 123 people have died from COVID related illnesses.

A total of 9,589 cases of COVID-19 and 9,466 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 703.

Health Officials say 73,418 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,524 persons have received their first dose; 31,627 have received their second dose and 4,267 persons have received boosters.

