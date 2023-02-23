Associates Combined and BlueChip Academy wins SVGCC Basketball Semis

Associates Combined and BlueChip Academy won yesterday’s semi-finals of the 2023 St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship to advance to tomorrow’s Final at the College’s Campus at Villa.

Associates Combined extended their unbeaten run with a 36-19 victory over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education to reach the final for the first time.

Associates Combined were in control from the first quarter with a 10-0 lead. They won the other three quarters 25-7, 32-11, 36-19.

Kirtney Franklyn’s 20 points for the Associates Combined was the game high for the match.

In the second Semi-final, defending champions, BlueChip Academy dominated Playaz Academy for a 64-30 win.

It was the second time in three days that BlueChip Academy defeated Playaz Academy as they took a 22-5 first quarter lead, and also led 30-14 and 44-26 in the second and third quarters.

Marques Thomas with 21 points, Maxron Dublin with 18 points and Jermaine John with 16 points led the scoring for BlueChip Academy.

Zwayne Fisher top-scored for Playaz Academy with 12 points.

Tomorrow’s Final between Associates Combined and BlueChip Academy will be at 3.00 p. m, after the 3rd Place Playoff in which Playaz Academy will play against the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at 2.00 p. m at the Villa Campus of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The Presentation Ceremony will take place following the Final.

