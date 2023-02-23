Vincentian Cyclist places second at BCU Season opener in Barbados

Vincentian cyclist, Deron Bynoe was second in the Masters 35 – 49 age category of the opening of the 2023 Barbados Cycling Union (BCU) season on the Mighty Gryner Highway in Barbados last Sunday.

The race was won by Barbadian, Ron Greaves, with Dwayne Headley also of Barbados third.

More than 40 riders competed in the 12 categories of the event.

Another Vincentian cyclist, Zefal Bailey is currently competing on Team San Francisco in the 44th Dominican Republic Independence International Cycle Tour which features some of the best international riders.

24 teams including 10 from the Dominica Republic are competing in the 5-stage event which began on Tuesday and will end on Sunday.

