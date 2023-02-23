SVG Drawn in Group A of CONCACAF Women’s Under 20s Qualifying Tournament

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Under-20s have been drawn in Group A of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifying Tournament to be played in the Dominican Republic from 14th to 24th April.

The other teams in the Group are Canada, El Salvador, Cuba, Martinique and the US Virgin Islands.

In all, 32 teams will contest six groups. Two groups consist of 6 teams each and 4 groups have 5 teams each.

Each team will play one match against its group opponents in a round robin competition. The winner of each group will advance to the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from 24th May to 3rd June.

After two scouting sessions earlier this month, a squad of 31 players have been selected for training for possible selection on the St Vincent and the Grenadines team.

The squad’s coaching staff include Head Coach, Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach, Shelly Browne and Goalkeeper Coach, Melvin Andrews.

Training sessions are taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4.00 p. m at the Brighton Playing Field.

