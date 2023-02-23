Government moving forward with thrust to enhance food security

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving forward with its thrust to enhance food security, in light of the ongoing global challenges.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he discussed the Government’s upcoming plans and programmes, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said additional funds have already been secured for the initiative.

The Prime Minister highlighted some of the resources to be acquired for the various activities earmarked for the project.

