Illegal firearms is an issue of high priority for the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his Ministerial Statement in parliament this morning.

The Prime Minister listed a number of measures to be carried out to increase security at the nation’s ports of entry.

Dr. Gonsalves said the local police force is collaborating with regional and international security organizations to address the local crime situation.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print