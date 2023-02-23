Early Bird Tickets go on sale for NBC Radio’s signature event – Love Boogie

Early bird tickets to the National Broadcasting Corporation signature event, Love Boogie will go on sale today and tomorrow.

The event which is held annually to raise funds to assist persons with their medical expenses abroad, will take place on Saturday April 29 at the Cruise Ship Berth beginning at 8:30 pm.

This is the seventeenth year the Corporation is hosting the event and so far 185 persons have received assistance to travel abroad to the tune of $352,430.82.

Persons wishing to make a contribution to the fund can do so at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines / National Medical Fund: account # 800612.

Early bird tickets will be sold today and tomorrow at NBC Radio only for $50.00.

