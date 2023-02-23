VITA Lauded for role in connective Vincentians in Taiwan

The Vincentian in Taiwan Association (VITA) is being lauded for the significant role it plays in connecting the Vincentian Community in Taiwan.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan Her Excellency Andrea Bowman commended the organization on Tuesday while speaking on NBC Radio’s “Talk Yuh Talk” Programme.

Ambassador Bowman said the embassy in Taiwan which was established in 2019 has been involved in community outreach activities, to connect with Vincentians there.

Ambassador Bowman said she is satisfied that the Vincentian community in Taiwan is aware that the Embassy is their home away home and it is there to serve them.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

