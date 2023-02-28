SVG Tourism Authority pleased with strides in destination marketing

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is pleased with the strides being made in marketing destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The latest initiative in this regard, is the promotion of this country at the Raptors Basketball Game in Toronto, Canada last week.

Speaking at a News Conference on Monday, CEO of the Tourism Authority Glen Beache said this event, which was well received by Vincentians, was a huge success.

Mr. Beache said the initiative was made possible through teamwork and the affordability of advertising in Canada.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was marketed at the event with branded items for all those viewing the game.An information booth was also set up to provide visitors with information about destination SVG.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

